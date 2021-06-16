Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Kajima from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of KAJMY opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06.

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

