Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.22. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 17,250 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

Get Karnalyte Resources alerts:

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.