Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

