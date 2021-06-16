Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
KEG.UN stock opened at C$15.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$172.24 million and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.35.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.