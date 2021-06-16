Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

KEG.UN stock opened at C$15.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$172.24 million and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.35.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.