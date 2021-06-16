Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,376,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $55,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 303.17, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

