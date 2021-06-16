Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,350 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $4,471,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tellurian by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 908,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

