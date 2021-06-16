Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $177,000 Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.91%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.