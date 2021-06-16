Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Orange by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 113,278 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.26%.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

