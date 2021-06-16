Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,974 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

