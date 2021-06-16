Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.81

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.81 and last traded at $73.72, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

