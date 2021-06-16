Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at $1,395,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 48.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

KE opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,694.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $403,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

