Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

KMI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,590,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 155,217 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

