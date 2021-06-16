King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 301,100 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 160.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.39% of Limelight Networks worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 880,192 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 656,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 628,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLNW. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $417.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

