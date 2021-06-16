King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 11,500 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Avid Technology worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

