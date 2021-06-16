King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of CommScope worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $29,365,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $4,097,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

