King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

DOV opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.