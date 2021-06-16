King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.97 and a beta of 1.36. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FARO. TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

