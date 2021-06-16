King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,920 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $312,858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

