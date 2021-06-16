King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of YETI opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $95.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.