Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,500 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $152,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

KC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.