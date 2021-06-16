Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KINS opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

