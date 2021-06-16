Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 16.5% of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.09. 190,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,205,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

