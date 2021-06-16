Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.76.

KSS traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.57. 3,092,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

