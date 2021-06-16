Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 58,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,771,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $827.95 million, a P/E ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $4,048,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 1,794.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

