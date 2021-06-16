Korea Investment CORP Sells 78,278 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,278 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $274,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.69. 66,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $184.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.46 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

