KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Stock Price Down 1%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.35. 1,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 23,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000.

