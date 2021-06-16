Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.44

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 4713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
