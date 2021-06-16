Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.44

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 4713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

