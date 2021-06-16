L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758 in the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

