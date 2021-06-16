La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LZB stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

