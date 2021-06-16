La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

NYSE:LZB traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. 6,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.