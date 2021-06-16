La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LZB opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

