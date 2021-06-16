Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,918,000 after acquiring an additional 74,347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

LH stock opened at $260.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.