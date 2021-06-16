LABS Group (LABS) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $1.07 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00145348 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00179707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.35 or 0.00923255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.21 or 1.00324113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002958 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

