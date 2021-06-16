Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 471,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,149. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

