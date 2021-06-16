Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.40 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-1.040 EPS.

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

