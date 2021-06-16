Langley Steinert Sells 1,350 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at $23,526,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $388,613.38.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CarGurus by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

