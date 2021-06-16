LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Trading 0.2% Higher

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.74. 7,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

