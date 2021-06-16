Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,787 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Lear worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lear by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lear by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Lear by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

LEA opened at $186.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.