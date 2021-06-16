Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.50% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 4,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $687.29 million, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

