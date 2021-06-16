Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 12,703 shares.The stock last traded at $32.95 and had previously closed at $32.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 8.06.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

