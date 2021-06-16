Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $32.83

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.83, but opened at $32.00. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 16 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

