Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 749,791 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $196,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,914. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.