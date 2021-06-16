Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.48

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and traded as high as $66.77. Linamar shares last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 1,240 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Linamar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

