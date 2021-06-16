Lindsay Nelson Sells 9,000 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

