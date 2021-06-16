Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.26 billion and $2.23 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $168.61 or 0.00434322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.