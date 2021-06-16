Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 4.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 67,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,849,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

