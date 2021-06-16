Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.