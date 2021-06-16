Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Downgraded to Sell at R. F. Lafferty

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. R. F. Lafferty’s target price indicates a potential downside of 70.90% from the company’s current price.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $10.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 201,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

