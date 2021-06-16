Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.730-6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.83 billion-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.100-1.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.39.

LULU stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.28. 37,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,427. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

