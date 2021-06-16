Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

LFT opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $894,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

